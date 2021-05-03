Will Smith is in the worst shape of his life

Will Smith is in the worst shape of his lifeMonday, May 03, 2021
|
So you’re not the only one who has gained a few pounds while being locked up in the house social distancing.
Actor Will Smith admitted that he too is not at his best.
The star shared a photo of himself on Instagram, showing him in a pair of tight black shorts and a blue unzipped hoodie that exposed his stomach and chest.
“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he captioned the post which he shared with his 52.7 million followers.
Immediately, the post was flooded with supportive messages for the 52-year-old.
“Thank you!!! Aren’t we all after this pandemic?,” one fan asked.
“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” another declared.
“This part of life is called ‘keeping it all the way real’,” someone added.
“Man! You have been in shape your whole life. Enjoy the dad bod with pride! Let’s end… the carbs discrimination,” someone said.
