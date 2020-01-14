Will Smith was ‘insecure’ over Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendship with Tupac

Will Smith was “deeply insecure” of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bond with Tupac.

The Girls actress was close friends with the late music legend Tupac Shakur – whom she met when they both attended Baltimore School for the Arts – and while the pair stayed close up until Tupac’s passing in 1996, Jada’s husband Will has admitted it was hard for him to see her so close to another man.

Will – who married Jada in 1997 – insists he knows there was never anything romantic between Jada and Tupac, but said their friendly bond made it hard for him to speak to the hip hop icon.

Will’s ego

He explained during an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’ with Charlamagne tha God: “I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little bit of a thing. You know, they grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But they had come into that age where now that was a possibility and then Jada was with me. So Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him like he was the image of perfection, but she was with the ‘Fresh Prince’.”

Although Will, 51, had many chances to form a friendship of his own with Tupac, he says his ego held him back.

He added: “It was like I never could even, we were in the room together a couple of times, and I couldn’t speak to him. You know, he wasn’t going to speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.”