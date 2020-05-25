Will social distancing be required at Jamaica’s beaches?

As efforts

to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue in

Jamaica, already there is an expectation that things will be far from usual

once outside is once again permitted.

With the imminent reopening of the tourism sector expected sometime during summer, considerations for how the island’s hottest property, it beaches, will handled are now being discussed.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has this question posed to him Forbes Magazine, which wanted to know if social distancing will be a feature of Jamaican beaches.

Bartlett replied “Social distancing will be a feature in the short run. At the hotels, they are making arrangements. Our beaches are pretty wide and extensive – to deal with social distancing may not be a difficult assignment at all.”

The Minister noted that even before the outbreak, tourists already observed social distancing on local beaches, but said there now needed to some “rearranging” to accommodate the now required expectation.

He added that social distancing will be practised at other touch points of resorts, for the safety of the island’s visitors.

“For banqueting and buffeting, and for dining, it all can be managed to ensure that visitors have space, and are served by servers – all of that planning will be made to happen, and not inconvenience visitors, and room service and butler service will be available as usual,” Bartlett told the magazine.