Willow Smith praises parents for helping her through ‘dark times’

Willow Smith and her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith says her parents have helped her through some “dark times”.

The 18-year-old daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith praised her supportive parents for helping her to cope when times got tough in the past.

Speaking to Mastermind magazine, Willow said: “The support and compassion that they pour into me always inspires me to preserve through dark times.”

Willow previously opened up about self-harming from the age of 12 following the success of her single Whip My Hair, but said that she stopped after reading about “spirituality.”

She said: “I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.

“I was just like, ‘Whoa, this is not the life that I want.’ [Cutting was] a physical release of all the intangible pain that’s happening in your heart and in your mind. I was like: ‘This is pointless – my body is a temple,’ and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy.