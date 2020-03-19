With Jamaican schools closed, ‘One On One’ boosts online learning

Amidst school closures resulting from the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Jamaica, learning must continue – especially

for students taking the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Caribbean Secondary

Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE)

exams.

However, studying at home without guidance can have its challenges including following a learning schedule and keeping abreast of the syllabus. One company that is helping to keep CXC students on track is e-learning provider, One on One Educational Services.

“As we observe the sensitive situation that is COVID-19, we know that life still has to go on. This is a crucial period for CXC students and school being out delays the progress teachers and students want to make in exam preparations. During this time, e-learning is the way to go. We have all the technical infrastructure in place to facilitate an extensive online learning programme, but in a way that feels personalized and tailored to each student,” said Ricardo Allen, President & CEO, One on One Educational Services.

Self-paced learners can access up to 18 CSEC and CAPE syllabuses as well as other study content via https://flowstudy.co/. This platform is free for all users and zero-rated for FLOW customers.

For students who want a more interactive method, One on One will host live classes on their platform through a partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Here, teachers can create a private class where they share notes and engage their students virtually.

Public classes will also be scheduled according to a timetable that will be uploaded on their website https://classroom.1on1lms.com/.

Registration is now open for students and teachers on the webpage. Live classes start next Monday, March 23.

Since their inception in 2013, One on One has provided innovative e-learning solutions to various industries including finance, manufacturing, government and education across the region.

As they strive to empower more than 1,000,000 students and teachers, the company is dedicated to supporting government and academic institutions through interactive media development to enhance learners’ success.