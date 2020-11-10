Woman gives birth to her granddaughter

A fifty-one-year-old woman from Illinois, US gave birth to her granddaughter on November 2. The woman, Julie Loving, acted as a surrogate for her daughter and son-in-law.

The newborn is named Briar Juliette Lockwood and is the first child for biological parents – Aaron and Breanna Lockwood.

“It was definitely a surreal process,” Breanna told Good Morning America. “All the feelings came at once, just watching my mom go through everything and all she’s done for me and is continuing to do.”

Breanna and her husband have been trying for more than two years to have a baby. He had Multiple rounds of in vitro fertilisation, multiple surgeries, and several miscarriages.

She was finally told that her uterus was not strong enough to carry a child. Her fertility specialist then encouraged her to consider surrogacy. He suggested that she used a family member or a friend, as using an agency could be very expensive.

“She definitely rocked the pregnancy and the birth rocked her a little bit, but she did a great job,” Breanna said about her mom. “It was a super emotional day with lots of tears and lots of happy times and some scary times but our doctors and team were great.”