Woman in labour insists on voting before going to hospital

Woman in labour insists on voting before going to hospitalSunday, November 01, 2020
It seems not even going into labour was enough to stop one woman from voting.
It seems the Florida woman went into labour and was being brought to the hospital, but refused to go until she was able fill out her ballot for the US presidential election.
The woman, Briceño González, was already in labour when she arrived at the polling site with her husband Tuesday afternoon, according to officials at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.
Reports are that the woman’s husband asked for a ballot for his wife and later told the staff that she was in the car, in labour and refusing to go to the hospital until she voted.
A staffer rushed out to give the woman her ballot and check her ID. The staffer thought the woman would fill it out later, but while doing some controlled Lamaze breathing, the woman filled the ballot out right away.
