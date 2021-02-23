Woman marries herself after split from fiancé

Woman marries herself after split from fiancéTuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Meg Taylor Morrison decided that absolutely nothing would stop her wedding, not even a split from her fiancé. So the 35-year-old life and business coach from Atlanta, Georgia got married to herself.
Morrison planned her special day months in advance. She ordered a custom-made wedding cake, chose the perfect dress and, yes, bought a sparkling diamond ring.
Ten of her closest family members and friends attended the ceremony in an Airbnb in Boulder, Colorado with all guests adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines.
They watched in awe as Morrison said her vows in a mirror and kissed her reflection instead of wedding someone else, and put the ring on her own finger.
And as she tells it on Good Morning Britain the “biggest gift” she gave herself during the wedding was surrendering control of how the ceremony would go. She said lots of things didn’t go as planned but she was able to relax and have a wonderful day.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy