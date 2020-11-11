Woman poses as FBI for free food

A Texan woman has been arrested

for posing as an FBI agent to get free fast food in Georgia.

The woman, Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, reportedly threated to arrest restaurant workers at Chik-Fil-A if they didn’t give her free food.

The restaurant’s employees told investigators Ragsdale showed up multiple times during the week, posing as a federal agent while driving a white minivan, and threatened the employees with arrest.

Ragsdale was booked into jail Thursday and released on US$3,000 bond by Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman had an attorney who could comment for her.