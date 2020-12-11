Woman sues boyfriend who took too long to propose

Eight years. That’s how long Gertrude Ngoma waited on her boyfriend, Herbert Salaliki to propose to her. And when she realized that no ring would be forthcoming, she decided to take him to court.

According to Kenyan news site Tuko, 26-year-old Ngoma, sued her partner, 28-year-old Salaliki, for not fulfilling his promise of marriage to her. She also sued him for allegedly texting another woman.

“He has never been serious, that is why I [brought] him to court, because I deserve to know the way forward and our future,” Ngoma told a Zambian court, according to Tuko.

Salaliki defended himself by saying he is not currently in a financial position to afford a wedding.

But that’s not all; he also accused Ngoma — who still lives with her parents — of not giving him sufficient attention in their relationship.

The judge, Evelyn Nalwize, reportedly told Ngoma that the court could not do anything for her as there was no formal marriage.