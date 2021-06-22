Woman who claims she gave birth to 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward

So did she or did she not have ten babies? BUZZ Fam that’s the question on everyone’s mind regarding Gosiame Thamara Sithole.

The 27-year-old South African woman was reported to have given birth to 10 babies earlier this month. But now, news is breaking that she has been admitted to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation amid growing speculation over whether she was ever actually pregnant with decuplets.

According to a South Africa’s Eyewitness News source, there is no indication to suggest that Sithole had ten babies.

“The medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,” the source told the outlet.

But her lawyer, Refiloe Mokoena is claiming that she is being held on the psychiatric ward against her will. She said her client believes she is fine mentally.

“When we arrived at the hospital, they took her straight to ward 14, the psychiatric ward. They told me that now she was in their custody, they would not be allowing the lawyers and the team of psychologists that she had requested to be present,” Mokoena said.

Her admission comes after local health official reveal that they have no record of ten babies being born in any of the public or private hospitals in the country.

Even the supposed father of the babies, Teboga Tsotetsi, has called their existence into question.

“He (Tebego) made several attempts to visit his girlfriend, but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of her babies,” a statement from his family said.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologize for any inconvenience and embarrassment,” it added.