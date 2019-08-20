Women: We don’t find pants below the waist cute…at all

All when mi a di only man wid pants pon waistMi nah falla nobody…

A bold declaration by Jamaican reggae sensation Chronixx amidst the tidal wave of a global fashion trend that has taken a firm foothold in Jamaica.

Sagging, dropping, drooping – it’s a shocking sight in the Jamaican fashion eco-system, with men walking around with their pants below the waist – underwear on full display

Today, wearing a pair of jeans below the waist is branded as a fashionable, appealing look by our men.

Unfortunately, not all members of society subscribe to this new pop culture fashion sense. Females, in particular, are not so forthcoming and supportive of this new cultural trend that is being normalized by some Jamaican men.

Racquel Garwood, 21, a final year student at the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), UWI, majoring in Journalism shared with BUZZ that she finds the trend to be distasteful and unattractive. She added, that the culture promotes the latent hypocrisy within our society.

“I think it promotes the hypocrisy of our society, in that as a female, it is so taboo for a female’s bra strap to be showing, but we are forced to see a male’s underwear more than we can count,” the aspiring media practitioner lamented.

She advanced her point to say that men who wear their jeans below their waists are typically associated with a particular socio-economic background – an enduring stereotype that it is usually adopted by those who are from the lower strata of the economic ladder.

“Men who wear their pants like that are usually from a certain socioeconomic background and this is the first thing that comes to our minds as females,” Garwood said.

Another Student of the UWI, Rashell Myrie pursuing a BA in Marketing weighed in and told BUZZ societal norms and expectations are moving towards a whole new era where a man wearing pants below the waist is acknowledged and praised as an iconic look.

She also added that there are some females who don’t mind having a trendy boyfriend and are supportive of their fashion endeavours, while you have some females who prefer males who are formally attired.

“There are some females who prefer the men with their pants below the waist rather than a more formal man. I personally do not like seeing when the pants are worn below the waist as it seems uncultured in my view,” she shared.

Story written by Andre Cooper