‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot pregnant with third child

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot pregnant with third childTuesday, March 02, 2021
Gal Gadot, star of the
Gadot revealed the news via Instagram yesterday, posting a photo of herself with husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters.
They all have a hand on her stomach in the photo which she captioned, “Here we go again.”
The confirmation came a day after fans speculated the Israeli actress was pregnant after she stunned in a white flowing Givenchy dress at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
Gadot and Varsano welcomed their first daughter Alma in 2011 with Maya following in 2017.
