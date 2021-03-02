‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot pregnant with third child

Gal Gadot, star of the

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot revealed the news via Instagram yesterday, posting a photo of herself with husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters.

They all have a hand on her stomach in the photo which she captioned, “Here we go again.”

The confirmation came a day after fans speculated the Israeli actress was pregnant after she stunned in a white flowing Givenchy dress at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Gadot and Varsano welcomed their first daughter Alma in 2011 with Maya following in 2017.