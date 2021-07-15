World emoji day: here are the world’s top five emojis

These days, we use emojis almost to the same extent as we use words when texting, but have you ever wondered which emojis people use the most?

Well, now youâ€™ll no longer have to wonder! A study conducted by researchers fromÂ AdobeÂ (ADBE)Â who surveyed 7,000 users across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and South Korea has found the answer.

And theÂ â€œlaugh out loudâ€ Ÿ˜‚face is officially the worldâ€™s most popular emoji. In second place is the thumps up Ÿ‘ emojiÂ , and the heart emoji â¤ï¸ rounded off the top three.

In fourth and fifth place were the flirtatious â€œwink and kissâ€Ÿ˜˜ and â€œsad face with a tearâ€ Ÿ˜¢.

Additionally, the researchers also found out which emojis were the most misunderstood, and although weâ€™re pretty sure you may have an idea, weâ€™ll be listing them for you, The â€œeggplantâ€ Ÿ† symbol was the most misunderstood, followed by the â€œpeachâ€ Ÿ‘ and the â€œclownâ€ Ÿ¤¡.

According to the research, 90 per cent of respondents believe the emojis make it easier for them to express themselves. Meanwhile, 89 per cent of respondents said they also help to simplify communication across language barriers. And 67 per cent said they think people who use emojis are friendlier, funnier, and cooler than those who donâ€™t.

Happy emoji day BUZZ Fam!