World’s largest T. rex skeleton up for sale

If you have enough money and wanna buy a skeleton, then the one from the world’s largest T-rex is up for sale.

STAN the Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex), walked the earth some 67 million years ago and was named after the paleontologist who first discovered his bones. It’s 13 feet high and 40 feet long including its tail. STAN is made up of 188 bones, making it one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons in the world.

The first of its bones were found in the Hell Creek Formation that spans parts of Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming in 1987 by Stan Sacrison, an amateur paleontologist.

STAN would have weighed 7-8 tons. That’s about twice as much as today’s African elephant. His longest teeth measure more than 11 inches, with serrated edges.

Its home was at the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota, for 20 years and paleontologists have produced dozens of papers and studies as a result.

And now you could own his bones if you have between US $6 million-$8 million.

His skeleton will be displayed at Christie’s in New York before the auction on October 6.