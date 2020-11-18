World’s last known white giraffe gets tracker

There’s

only one known white giraffe left in the world and conservationists are seeking

to protect it.

The white giraffe, which is in Kenya, was recently fitted with a tracking device that allows for its monitoring and protection against poachers. The device is attached to one of the giraffe’s horn and will ping every hour to notify rangers of its location.

The male giraffe has its unique colour due to a rare genetic trait called leucism which cause it to be white.

It’s now the last known white giraffe after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said yesterday.