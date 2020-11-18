World’s most expensive cities to live in

If you’re thinking about running off and

starting a new life in a big city somewhere no one knows you, make sure you can

afford it first.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, expensive cities have become even more so as currency fluctuations affect the cost of living.

The Economist Intelligence Unit saved us the trouble of guessing by ranking the 133 global cities and comparing the price of a basket of 138 everyday items.

Check out the list of the 10 most expensive cities to live in globally and see if that changes your plans for that dream life.

World’s most expensive cities to live 2020

1. (tie) Paris, France

1. (tie) Hong Kong

1 (tie) Zurich, Switzerland

4. Singapore

5. (tie) Osaka, Japan

5. (tie) Tel Aviv, Israel

7. Geneva, Switzerland

8. New York City

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Los Angeles