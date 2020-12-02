World’s oldest baby is born

Molly Everette Gibson was born on October 26, 2020. But technically, this baby is 27-year-old. She was born from an embryo that was frozen in October 1992.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library says the baby girl made history as the longest-frozen embryo known to result in a live birth.

Interestingly, her mother Tina Gibson is 29 years old and was born just 18 months after the embryo was frozen.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around it,” Tina told The New York Post from her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. “But, as far as we’re concerned, Molly is our little miracle.”

Molly’s arrival broke the previous record held by her sister, Emma Wren, who spent 24 years on ice before her delivery in November 2017.

The embryos were frozen together and are full genetic siblings. They were thawed nearly three years apart at the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) before they were transferred into Tina’s uterus.

They were donated anonymously to the NEDC.

Tina and her husband, Benjamin were trying to have a child for five years naturally before turning to the NEDC. Benjamin has cystic fibrosis, which can cause infertility.