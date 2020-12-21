Xin Xing the world’s oldest Panda has died. Xin Ping was more than 130 in human years and died of multiple organ failure on December 8 at the Chongqing Zoo in south-western China.

Xin Xing was known as the “hero mother” for having 153 descendants – including 36 cubs of her own during her long life.

The zoo said that Xin Xing started to experience oversleeping, coughing and a decreased appetite on October 21. She was also said to have difficulties breathing and standing.

Chongquing Zoo announced her death in a social media statement almost two weeks after her passing.

Two days later, Xin Xing began to experience bloating and constipation.

According to the zoo, it invited experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University to treat Xin Xing multiple times. But all medical efforts failed, the statement said.

The zoo said it was completely heartbroken over the passing of Xin Xing.

A panda’s age is three to 3.5 times that of humankind, Chongqing Zoo told MailOnline.