World’s tallest dog, Freddy the Great Dane, has died

World’s tallest dog, Freddy the Great Dane, has diedSaturday, January 30, 2021
The world’s tallest dog, a Great Dane called Freddy, has died. He was eight and a half years old.
Freddy, who lived in Essex England, measured three feet and four inches from its foot to the highest spot on its back. When standing, Freddy measured 7 feet and 5.5 inches tall, somewhere between LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.
Freddy’s owner, Claire Stoneman, told the Guinness World Records, “He was my life. My reason. My joy. My annoyance. My happiness and my ultimate sadness. He was my heart Dane. My one-in-a-million and loved by the entire world.
“He was not just the tallest dog but the dog with the most love and the biggest heart. A total soppy bugger who was hand-fed.”
