World’s wealthiest dog ‘selling’ mansion for $32 million

A German shepherd named Gunther VI who is said to be worth half a billion dollars is ‘selling’ his Miami estate for 31.75 million dollars.

Yes BUZZ Fam, you read that right. And get this, the lavish estate was previosuly owned by Madonna!

But don’t start lamenting the state of your life and comparing it to a dog just yet.

Gunther comes from a line of rich German Shepherd dogs dating back six generations. His family came into their wealth after a late German countess, named Karlotta Liebenstein who had no children, left her multimillion fortune to her dog, Gunther III when she died in 1992.

Strategic ventures and property investments by Gunther IV grew the trust to $500 million that Gunther VI inherited.

Gunther’s estate is operated by The Gunther Group- a holding company managed by a group of Italian businessmen. The group invests in and owns properties around the world, including homes in the Bahamas, Tuscany, Milan, and Florence. The Gunther Corporation (part of the Group) owns the Miami estate.

So in essence, the German shepherd dog is more like the company’s mascot, and we have to admit, a really good public relations stunt.

The estate was built in 1928 and is the former home of pop star Madonna. It is located in a secluded prestigious neighborhood, so future buyers are guaranteed privacy. It sits on a generously sized lot that spans 51,000 square feet with 100 feet of water frontage. The iconic home features Mediterranean-style architecture and interiors are 8,400-square-feet with nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.