Would you marry for money?

Marrying for money is not as farfetched as we think; given the economic conditions that exist in our nation, a woman does not generally gravitate towards a man who does not have the financial means to sustain a family.

Interestingly, more and more men are also seeking someone who brings something to the table because the days of being a single bread winner in a union, is long gone especially since COVID hit.

While we expect that our mate will not flat broke, are we willing to marry just for money? What if we met someone who is interested in us but we are not attracted to them? They then state that they are willing to overlook the fact that we don’t love them and is willing to make it worth our while financially?

Before you get on that moral high horse, you should note that marrying someone for financial gain, is a lot more common than we think. Also, many people with the dollars do not mind terribly that the person they are interested in, is hitching their wagon to theirs based on bank account. They are under no illusion that their mate is head over heels in love with them. On the contrary, the person with the wealth usually expects to take care of their other half. They are okay with caring for them but not being taken advantage of.

One study involving over a 1,000 respondents and commissioned by a wealth research agency, showed that 2 out of 3 women and half of men said they were fine with being married to someone who had average looks if they also have money. Men who were older considered the economic cost of it compared to younger men, most who said money did not matter to them. However, women, especially those in their late 20s and older, wanted the stability provided by wealth. For them it does indeed takes cash to care.

Sociologists discovered that in most unions it was not sex or infidelity that caused a marriage or long-term relationship to break down but economic factors such as like assets, jobs, credit and cold-hard cash. They contributed to either the longevity or the demise of many unions. Starting a marriage in debt is said to be a huge nail that can be hammered into its coffin as couples bicker over finances more than any other issue.

Like they say money cannot buy happiness …but it can sure take you to places where you can find it!