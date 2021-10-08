Yanique Curvy Diva finds potential husband at her restaurant

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett knows that she is viewed as a sex symbol, and it’s an image the dancehall artiste and restaurateur embraces. But she admits that this reputation, one founded in her voluptuous curves and raunchy lyrics, has been a hindrance to her developing serious romantic relationships.

“At the end of the day, people deh with ‘Curvy’ instead of Yanique. I’ve dated somebody who literally, the guy believe seh a dat him a get, the whole excitement and party,” she told hosts on a recent episode of The Fix podcast.

She added; “Dem love the Curvy because dem attracted to the shape, dat draw dem in.”

Barrett shared that finding a partner who can accept the stage personality and the one that is shown at home is a struggle for most female dancehall artistes.

“Is very hard because dem wah deh with what deh inna di song. But apart from dat, mi aguh tek off mi wig, mi relax and den they fall in love with the Yanique and den they want the ‘Curvy’ to change.”

That’s why she’s so thankful that she has found someone who is willing to accept both sides of her personality, and the relationship is one she believes she manifested.

As she tells it, a local tabloid published a story that said she was looking for a husband, the very next day while at her restaurant, she was surprised when a delivery guy rode up, bearing 50 red roses.

“The bearer came and I was like ‘bearer, roses what the hell? And he [the bearer] was like ‘can I have your phone?’ She said she initially resisted, but the bearer told her that he was instructed to dial a number and well, curiosity got the better of her.

“Mi give him the phone and him call di number and I took the phone and he introduced himself and seh ‘I met you six months, or couple months ago, I’ve always come there [her restaurant].”

The Lifestyle artiste said she met up with her now-partner two weeks after the phone call and roses, and was particularly impressed with the fact that he didn’t even save her number after their first conversation.

“When I met him two weeks after that I was like, ‘you didn’t save the number, you didn’t call back’, he’s like, ‘you didn’t give me your number. I called you, spoke to you, but you didn’t give me, you didn’t say okay well save my number’”.

Interestingly too, she said her partner told her he didn’t see the story published in the tabloid newspaper.

Barrett, who was embroiled in a public breakup scandal with former West Indies cricketer, Marlon Samuels three years ago, described herself as a nurturer in a relationship, and someone who prefers financially stable men.

“I think a lot of people associate me with ballers and money men, not that I don’t like somebody who is financially stable. The thing is I’m finally stable and when I do go out of that, it’s a headache. So because of that, I tend to date within my circle, celebrities date celebrities,” she said.