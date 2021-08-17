Yanique Curvy Diva says cookbook is ready

Yanique Curvy Diva says cookbook is readyTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
The Yanique Curvy Diva Barrett cookbook could be on a bookshelf close to you pretty soon. The restauranteur and artiste announced on Monday that her long-awaited cookbook is finished.
Dressed in only in an apron, with a shirt tied around her waist, Barrett excitedly shared the news. “I can’t wait for you guys to see it! ‘Dining with Curvy’, coming soon!” she said.
In October last year, the skilled entrepreneur announced that she’s soon be releasing her book, and soon afterwards opened her restaurant-Dining with Curvy.
“I have always been that person that looks for the positive side in everything. COVID has presented opportunities for me to kick start projects I was always too busy to do. I was able to start @diningwithcurvy at home in my kitchen. The demand was more than I expected, and I am profoundly grateful and appreciative of that. With such an overwhelming demand, after the third pop up I decided to find a new way of operating,” she said at the time.
And now with her cookbook, the TV host, entrepreneur, and artiste is setting herself up to be a force in the culinary industry too.
