Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva to open restaurant on Valentine’s Day

The long-awaited opening of entertainer

Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva’s restaurant is slated for Valentine’s Day.

The entrepreneur made the announcement on her Instagram page yesterday.

“Grand opening will be on Sunday February 14th, all info will be provided on @diningwithcurvy page,” she wrote.

The post saw the host, artiste and now restaurateur overseeing the construction of a photo wall with her “Dining With Curvy” company logo.

“You know I had to do a sexy picture wall for you guys and it’s the perfect time too #valentinesday,” she wrote. “Thanks to @goldcanvasja for making the perfect sign and for helping with the decor.”

In another post, she hinted at plans to open multiple restaurants.

“Let nobody tell you that you can’t dream big and then execute. Restaurant no #1 #bossmove #determine #driven #passionate.”

The entrepreneur had initially intended to launch the restaurant pre-COVID, but opted for a mobile catering style in early June. Despite the pandemic, Dining With Curvy quickly popularised with signature dishes like her seafood boil and BBQ pigtails.

Followers and foodies are marking the date to experience the new restaurant.

“Heyyyyyyyyyyy @yaniquecurvydiva drop the location me can’t waittttttttttt….valentine dinner with me myself n i.”

“Now I can’t wait to go there.”

“Congratulations once again. Can’t wait to see ur menu listings and costing.”

“Congratulations, Hope unnu takeout up to de time.”

“Level up queen congrats.”

Another asked, “Will you have a kid’s menu?”

Others pitched for employment.

“It’s lovely, I really hope I get to work there.”

Another followed, “Same here @yaniquecurvydiva. I do need a job.”

“All the best. I specialize in karaoke and provide awesome entertainment for any event.”