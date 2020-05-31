Yashieka goes to Howard! Schoolgirl’s GoFundMe campaign exceeds target

Yashieka goes to Howard! Schoolgirl’s GoFundMe campaign exceeds targetSunday, May 31, 2020
It’s always beautiful when people come together to support a good cause, especially during a crisis.
BUZZ Fam, you may remember Yashieka Fearon, the brilliant Manchester High School student who started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay her tuition to Howard University. Well, we are more that happy to report that the campaign not only reached its goal of US$21,990, but exceeded it!
In less than a month of starting the campaign, it has raised US$23,215, exceeding her target by US$1,225.
So Fearon will now get to achieve her dream of attending the prestigious Howard University, and will graduate a first generation college student, thanks to your support!
“It feels amazing, and I’m incredibly grateful for everything I’ve received,” she told BUZZ.
