Yashieka goes to Howard! Schoolgirl’s GoFundMe campaign exceeds target

It’s always beautiful when people come together to support a good cause, especially during a crisis.

BUZZ Fam, you may remember Yashieka Fearon, the brilliant Manchester High School student who started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay her tuition to Howard University. Well, we are more that happy to report that the campaign not only reached its goal of US$21,990, but exceeded it!

In less than a month of starting the campaign, it has raised US$23,215, exceeding her target by US$1,225.

So Fearon will now get to achieve her dream of attending the prestigious Howard University, and will graduate a first generation college student, thanks to your support!

“It feels amazing, and I’m incredibly grateful for everything I’ve received,” she told BUZZ.