Yayyyy! John Corbett says he’s part of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Cancel your boycott plans because Aidan is back!

We know, those rumours about John Corbett not resuming his role as Aidan on the Sex and the City reboot had you asking what’s the point. Especially since Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character, Samantha, will not be a part of the reboot either.

But rest assured, those rumours are false! And Corbett himself told Page Six that he’s excited to be on the show’s revamp.

“I’m going to do the show,” h said. Adding that the news is “very exciting” for him.

But he doesn’t know how many episodes he’ll appear in just yet. But he’s optimistic.

“I think I might be in quite a few,” he said. “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me,” he added.

The original HBO show followed the lives of four New York women negotiating work and relationships in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The new series will comprise 10 half-hour episodes and production will begin in late spring.

Fifty-nine-year-old Corbett played hapless furniture designer Aidan, whom Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie cheated on with Mr Big (Chris Noth), and then dumped him when he wanted to get married.