Yellowman plans to release five music videos in October

Following the release of his 2019 album No More War, dancehall veteran King Yellowman plans to flood the market with new music videos.

The 14-track album was released in July 2019, but Yellowman is hell-bent on promoting it to the masses despite not being able to tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has already begun to shoot the visuals for his songs at various locations across Jamaica. For October, he plans to release music videos for several songs from the album, including No More War, Sex Education, Kiss Me Each Morning, Better Days and No Woman Tonight.

The entertainer also noted that while things have changed in his 40 years in music, he is embracing some of the positive changes, such as being able to use social media as a tool to promote his music.

“The difference between now and then is that I feel it has grown into a different dimension. It more accessible to the fans due to social media and so visualising the music is very important,” he said.

And even as things change, Yellowman plans to continue making music because of the positive impact it has had on his life.

“Purely the love for music and the demand from fans makes me continue. It elevates me from all the bad things I have been through growing up. It’s the biggest inspiration in my life. Music is simply my healing,” Yellowman said.