Yendi to the world, again! Former beauty queen debuts TV show in 35 countries

Itâ€™s not JUST social media, guys! And Yendi Phillipps is

proof of that.

The former Jamaican beauty queen â€“ think Miss Universe 2020 runner-up but actual winner (donâ€™t debate us) â€“ revealed earlier this month that her YouTube show Odyssey by Yendi was picked up for television.

The show premiered in more than 35 countries, including the United States, Canada, England and 32 Caribbean islands last Thursday, September 17, much to Phillippsâ€™s delight.

View this post on Instagram SWIPE LEFT>>>> (long post alert but worth it promise) One of the greatest manifestations of my life happened this week and grateful barely touches the surface of what I feel. Television is one of my very first loves as I have been hosting tv shows since I was 17 years old! I've always hosted other persons shows and enjoyed that space immensely but one of my greatest desires has always been to own my businesses (tv show, apparel, et al) and go global with them. My vision boards for the last 2 years have had the words "Odyssey Goes Global" on them. My prayers have been "Lord you know the desires of my heart, help me to work fervently, trust the process and trust You." My journal from 2012 has my own tv show written out in detail as a part of my 10 year plan. I then wrote a 9 year plan in 2016 which has even greater details of my own tv show, that had no name but referenced "the journey". I know a 9 year plan sounds really odd but I detailed what I wanted to accomplish and where I wanted to be by the age of 40. Hence the date written 8/9/25 (swipe left). On Thursday September 17, 2020, my own show "Odyssey with Yendi: Untold Journeys" for which I am executive producer, producer, host, gaffer, production assistant, was not only picked up on network tv but aired in 35 COUNTRIES around the world including America, Canada, England and 32 Caribbean islands!!!Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ™Ÿ½ Write down your dreams, write down your visions, vision board, work consistently, pray consistently and watch them manifest!!!! God is so good!! My heart is so full!! Beyond grateful!! #MamaIDidItA post shared by Yendi [I AM] Amira Phillipps (@yendizzle) on Sep 20, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

â€œWrite down your dreams, write down your visions, vision board, work consistently, pray consistently and watch them manifest!!!!,â€ she said in an Instagram post. â€œGod is so good!! My heart is so full!! Beyond grateful!!â€

Phillipps previously interviewed Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, television personality Neville Bell, and politician and former Miss World Lisa Hanna, among others, for her show.

She said itâ€™s â€œone of the greatest manifestations of my lifeâ€, capping whatâ€™s been a long career in television which started in her teens.

â€œTelevision is one of my very first loves as I have been hosting tv shows since I was 17 years old! Iâ€™ve always hosted other persons shows and enjoyed that space immensely but one of my greatest desires has always been to own my businesses (tv show, apparel, et al) and go global with them,â€ she said.

â€œMy vision boards for the last 2 years have had the words â€œOdyssey Goes Globalâ€ on them. My prayers have been â€œLord you know the desires of my heart, help me to work fervently, trust the process and trust You,: said Phillipps who was also Miss Jamaica World 2007, finishing in the Top 16 at the international pageant.

Odyssey with Yendi can be viewed on CEEN TV in the USA, UK and Canada, Thursdays at 7:00 PM with a rebroadcast on Sundays at 7:00 PM; and regionally on CATCH TV on Digicel Play on Thursdays at 8:00 PM, with a rebroadcast on Sundays at 6:00 PM.