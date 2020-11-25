Yes, he did! Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Yes, he did! Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first weekWednesday, November 25, 2020
Barack Obama’s memoir
The sales of the memoir, which includes audio and digital books, prompted the publisher, Crown, to increase the initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million.
The book sold 890,000 copies on its first day of availability, and its popularity is surpassed only by his wife, Michelle’s, Becoming which has sold more than 10 million copies since being published in 2018.
A Promised Land is expected to easily surpass the sales of former US Presidents George W. Bush’s Decision Points (3.5 million copies) and Bill Clinton’s My Life (4 million copies).
