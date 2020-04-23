Yes to the dress: Jennifer Lopez recalls first meeting with Alex Rodriguez’s daughter

Yes to the dress: Jennifer Lopez recalls first meeting with Alex Rodriguez’s daughterThursday, April 23, 2020
|
Jennifer Lopez has recalled how Alex Rodriguez’s daughter asked for her glamorous Grammy Awards dress the first time they met.
The On the Floor hitmaker reminisced about coming face-to-face with her soon-to-be stepdaughter Ella for the first time as she shared a touching birthday message to the youngster when she turned 12 on Tuesday (April 21).
Jennifer shared a photo of her and Ella embracing on Instagram and wrote: “To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you (you were so little then…), you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up.
“You won my heart in a split second… you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! (heart emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs.”
The 50-year-old star ended her message by reassuring Ella the Ralph & Russo gown—which featured a deep cutout, small train, thigh-split and ruffle detail—will be hers one day.
She added: “PS: I have the dress saved for you!! flower emoji.”
