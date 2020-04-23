Yes to the dress: Jennifer Lopez recalls first meeting with Alex Rodriguez’s daughter

Jennifer Lopez has recalled how Alex Rodriguez’s daughter asked for her glamorous Grammy Awards dress the first time they met.

The On the Floor hitmaker reminisced about coming face-to-face with her soon-to-be stepdaughter Ella for the first time as she shared a touching birthday message to the youngster when she turned 12 on Tuesday (April 21).

Jennifer shared a photo of her and Ella embracing on Instagram and wrote: “To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you (you were so little then…), you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up.

“You won my heart in a split second… you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! (heart emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs.”

The 50-year-old star ended her message by reassuring Ella the Ralph & Russo gown—which featured a deep cutout, small train, thigh-split and ruffle detail—will be hers one day.

She added: “PS: I have the dress saved for you!! flower emoji.”