Yona Knight-Wisdom designs Jamaican trunks in time for Olympics

Yona Knight-Wisdom designs Jamaican trunks in time for OlympicsWednesday, July 21, 2021
|
Jamaican Olympian diver, Yona Knight-Wisdom has achieved his dream of designing his own swim trunks. He shared the exciting news with his fans on Twitter.
“I remember a parent of a diver hand making me some Jamaican trunks for my first Worlds in Barcelona 2013, and I thought “imagine how cool it would be to design my own swimwear one day” Well that day has come, I’m happy to finally share what we have come up with for the Games!,” he wrote.
Knight-Wisdom partnered with Australian men swimwear company, Budgy Smuggler to design pieces recognizable by the black, green and gold colours of the Jamaican flag.
“Some will be made available on their website after the Games, so keep an eyes out! I’m so grateful for @BudgySmuggler for allowing that to not only be a possibility, but doing it with such energy and enthusiasm…grateful for you guys and I can’t wait to continue growing together!” he continued.
Wisdom Knight was born in the UK to Jamaican and Barbadian parents, but competes for Jamaica. He made history in 2016 when he became the first male Jamaican to qualify for the Olympics, and the first male diver competing from any Caribbean island.
The 25-year-old has also qualified for the Tokyo Games. He finished 12th in the 3m Springboard at the FINA 2021 FINA Diving World Cup on May 6.
