You are never too old to…Saturday, February 27, 2021
|
As we age and our joints may creak a little louder each passing year, we begin to realise that a little more sleep is needed each night and the all night ‘bleaching’ is now a thing of the past.
Yes, we are not spring chickens as our doctors love to remind us but that doesn’t mean we are quite ready to be pushing up daisies.
If you tell yourself that you are as young as you feel, you can trick your body into believing it. Live each day as if you are a teenager and do the things that make you happy, not what people think is appropriate for someone you age. Remember people will talk about you regardless, so you may as well make the conversation interesting and colourful!
Below are some things that you’re never too old for:
1. Telling the truth.
2. Laughing out loud.
3. Calling up an old friend to reconnect.
4. Dancing like no one is looking.
5. Learning something new.
6. Setting new goals.
7. Start taking better care of your health.
8. Have a dream
9. Making a bucket list.
10. Having fun.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy