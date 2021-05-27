You can now hide the number of ‘likes’ your posts get on Facebook and Instagram

Everyone can now hide ‘likes’ on their Facebook and Instagram posts. The social media giant made the announcement in a

“Starting today, we’re giving you the option to hide like counts on all posts in your feed. You’ll also have the option to hide like counts on your own posts, so others can’t see how many likes your posts get. This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get.”

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense of what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice,” Facebook said.

Even if you do not want to share the public likes on your posts, you will still be able to see a list of who liked the post, just not the number of likes it got.