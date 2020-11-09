‘You changed my life’: D’Angel celebrates son Marco Dean’s birthday

Fourteen

years ago, dancehall artiste D’Angel gave birth to her son, Marco Dean, and she

says it is a day that changed her life completely.

In a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to the teen son she shares with Beenie Man, D’Angel conveyed her love.

“Words can’t express how proud I am to call this young man here my son I stood by you from the minute I learned I was pregnant… giving birth to you gave me a new meaning of life and love…I want to celebrate 14 years of my son’s life today Nov 9th,” she said in an Instagram post a little after midnight on Sunday.

“You’re growing up on me so fast, so I have to cherish every moment cause next thing you know you soon find wife married and gone leff mi lol… Happy Birthday son I wish you every great things life has to offer and everything that God creates you to be you will accomplish. I love you son and you know mommy have yuh back 100%.”

Marco Dean quickly responded to his mother’s post, saying: “Thx mom you’re the best I really appreciate u and what u do for me as a mother.”

The post has been liked more than 13,000 times with D’Angel’s friends and fans also celebrating the youngster’s birthday.