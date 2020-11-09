‘You changed my life’: D’Angel celebrates son Marco Dean’s birthday

‘You changed my life’: D’Angel celebrates son Marco Dean’s birthdayMonday, November 09, 2020
|
Fourteen
years ago, dancehall artiste D’Angel gave birth to her son, Marco Dean, and she
says it is a day that changed her life completely.
In a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to the teen son she shares with Beenie Man, D’Angel conveyed her love.
“Words can’t express how proud I am to call this young man here my son I stood by you from the minute I learned I was pregnant… giving birth to you gave me a new meaning of life and love…I want to celebrate 14 years of my son’s life today Nov 9th,” she said in an Instagram post a little after midnight on Sunday.
“You’re growing up on me so fast, so I have to cherish every moment cause next thing you know you soon find wife married and gone leff mi lol… Happy Birthday son I wish you every great things life has to offer and everything that God creates you to be you will accomplish. I love you son and you know mommy have yuh back 100%.”
Marco Dean quickly responded to his mother’s post, saying: “Thx mom you’re the best I really appreciate u and what u do for me as a mother.”
The post has been liked more than 13,000 times with D’Angel’s friends and fans also celebrating the youngster’s birthday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy