You know she’s your soulmate if…Wednesday, November 04, 2020
|
Have you ever met a girl that after just a few conversations, her entire vibe and energy are so positive and her personality so engaging that even if you are confirmed bachelor, she has you rethinking your hard rules and commitment to singlehood?
She genuinely likes the things you do, does not seem to have more baggage than a Boeing 747, and the more time you spend in her presence, the more appealing she becomes. Dude, she may be your soulmate.
To see if it is truly a match made in heaven, do some more investigation and see just how many boxes she easily checks off.
Likes your family
If she spends times with your mother without you prompting and combs your baby sister’s hair, laying down those edges, she’s a keeper.
Loves sports
A girl that understands the nuances of the game and is technically able to keep up with the lingo is priceless.
Likes to cook
So she can throw down in the kitchen and make gourmet type meal out of everyday ingredients. Grab her fast!
Knows how to tinker with a car
You will never see her stranded or helpless on the side of the road.
Drinks beer
If she can let out a good belch that starts from her guts then she can hang with the boys.
Will play video games
She is not an addict or anything, but she has thumbs that work great on the controls.
Has a great sense of humour
She gets your silly jokes and is not offended by the bawdy ones.
Is comfortable outdoors
Lying in the grass or going camping will not freak her out if a spider or two comes calling.
Is keen on your comic book collection
To her it is not infantile, it is a collector’s item.
Is a stallion in bed
She a freak, but only a freak for you? Boy, you better wife that girl!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy