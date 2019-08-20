You know you are a narcissist when…

Some people were born that way; others acquire the bearing of one when they gain some wealth, status or power.

The classic signs are easy to spot, so they do not have to look like Donald Trump because the typical narcissist cannot help but present themselves.

Popularised by Sigmund Freud, narcissism is the pursuit of gratification from egotistic admiration of one’s idealised self-image and attributes.

Soaked that all in?

The term originated from Greek mythology where the young Narcissus fell in love with his own image reflected in a pool of water.

The ironic thing is narcissists do not usually see themselves as vain or egotistical, so here are some things to look out for when dealing with someone who displays some traits that resemble that personality type.

1. Every conversation starts with ‘I’ or they try to insert their activities or achievements into any discussion, even when it does not fit.

2. They spend more time than the average person in front of the mirror grooming and preening to ensure not one strand of hair is out of place or their makeup is always perfect.

3. They exhibit a sense of superiority over others.

4. They are super controlling over anything and everything. Even with small things – they must have a say in it.

5. They are condescending to people for no reason and this is amplified if they have a degree or higher education.

6. There is a constant need for attention and validation. Others have to keep giving a huge amount of support or flattery in order to keep them feeling good.

7. They like to hear themselves speak. In fact, they are practically in love with the sound of their own voice.

8. They never ask others their opinion or how they feel about a topic.

9. Everything and everyone around them has to be perfect which is a very unrealistic expectation.

10. They deflect a lot and never take responsibility for their own actions. This is a biggie and a character trait that should not be ignored.

At the end of the day, a narcissist is a really difficult person to love because that love is usually not reciprocated or is done with stipulations while real and genuine love should be unconditional.

Any narcissists coming to mind?

Story written by C.W.