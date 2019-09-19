You may be a religious zealot if…Thursday, September 19, 2019
|
We all know at least one. Bible
beaters, holier than thou and so godly that you almost want to touch the hem of
their garment to see if that ache in your knee will miraculously disappear.
Saved, sanctified and water baptised are they to the point that at times logic
is thrown out the window as the spirits, voices and everything spiritual takes precedence
over what they can actually see, hear and touch. It makes life living among
these people challenging to say the least
If the person is a co-worker, it is difficult. If they are your neighbour, you are in for a challenge, as they rarely mind their own business, as your business is their business. If you are in the world but not of the world, take the following test to see how far up River Jordan you actually are and if you still have many rivers to cross.
1. The Lord is always speaking to you. Why you and no one else?
2. You go to church at least five days for the week. One wonders when you find time for housework.
3. You are super conservative. Ankle-length dresses are a wardrobe must-have.
4. You have very little sense of humour when it comes to religion. People asking hypothetical questions results in you giving them the evil eye.
5. You are always inviting people to be get baptised. Like seriously?
6. Every time you get upset, you start speaking in tongues.
7. You do not participate in any activity in the community or at work that you consider ‘worldly’.
8. Because you are single, you consider yourself a ‘Bride of Christ’, and therefore, are not searching for a husband. Good luck with that one.
9. Every time you meet someone new, your first sentence to them is: ‘Have you made it right with the lord?
10. You keep a weekly prayer meeting at your home, even if the noise disturbs other tenants and neighbours. What is a little inconvenience when you are doing the Lord’s work, right?
— Written by C.W.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of BUZZ or its employees.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy