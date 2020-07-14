You should only eat six fries per serving, says Harvard professor

How many fries can you have in one go? I’m guessing it’s more than six, right? According to Harvard professor, Eric Rimm, six fries should be the maximum you eat at any one time. Yes, you read that right. Six fries.

Rimm, a professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, called the potato nothing more than a starch bomb. According to him, potatoes rank near the bottom of “healthful vegetables” and lack nutrients found in other veggies like leafy greens.

“If you take a potato, peel it, deep fry it and coat it with salt, cheese, gravy or chili, it becomes “a weapon of dietary destruction,” he said in an interview with New York Times.

“There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of French fries,” Rimm said. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.”