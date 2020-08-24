Young Anitguan engineers graduate with pride from Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Two Antiguan and Barbudan scholarship recipients, Tavorn George and Jeremiah Valero have graduated with distinction as young engineers from the prominent Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in the US state of Massachusetts.

Both George and Valero were recipients of the Robert A. Foisie scholarship secured by Prime Minister Gaston Browne for gifted students to attend the private research university, which focuses on the instruction and research of technical arts and applied sciences.

In a joint statement, George and Valero said that they look forward to contributing to the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

“As the motto of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) states: “WPI educates talented men and women in engineering, science, management, and humanities in preparation for careers of professional practice, civic contribution, and leadership, facilitated by active lifelong learning,” the certified engineers remarked.

“Therefore, as new graduates of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, we plan to not only enhance but also innovate in our respective disciplines. We pride ourselves in knowing that we have attended such a prestigious school renowned for its engineering and project-based learning. We hope that our engineering mindsets will be put to good use in Antigua and Barbuda and hopefully inspire others to do the same,” they added.

George and Valero further thanked the late Robert A. Foisie for granting them the opportunity to study at the coveted private university.

The pair also expressed their gratitude to PM Browne for “having the vision to develop the country’s capacity in engineering”.

“Finally, we would like to thank the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for giving such a great opportunity to their fellow citizens.

Robert A. Foisie, a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, was a successful entrepreneur whose generosity made it possible for hundreds of students to attend WPI.

He began his career as an engineer at Hamilton Standard Co. and later served as chief production engineer at Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut.

According to the WPI official page, Foisie was a first-generation college student who received scholarship support when he attended WPI in 1956.

Over the years, he paid that support forward, building a long and generous history of philanthropy at his alma mater focused on undergraduate scholarships. The Foisie Innovation Studio and Foisie Business School are named in honour of Foisie’s philanthropic legacy.

Foisie died suddenly on Monday, June 18, 2018, aged 82.