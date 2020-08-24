Young Anitguan engineers graduate with pride from Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Young Anitguan engineers graduate with pride from Worcester Polytechnic InstituteMonday, August 24, 2020
|
Two Antiguan and Barbudan scholarship recipients, Tavorn George and Jeremiah Valero have graduated with distinction as young engineers from the prominent Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in the US state of Massachusetts.
Both George and Valero were recipients of the Robert A. Foisie scholarship secured by Prime Minister Gaston Browne for gifted students to attend the private research university, which focuses on the instruction and research of technical arts and applied sciences.
In a joint statement, George and Valero said that they look forward to contributing to the development of Antigua and Barbuda.
“As the motto of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) states: “WPI educates talented men and women in engineering, science, management, and humanities in preparation for careers of professional practice, civic contribution, and leadership, facilitated by active lifelong learning,” the certified engineers remarked.
“Therefore, as new graduates of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, we plan to not only enhance but also innovate in our respective disciplines. We pride ourselves in knowing that we have attended such a prestigious school renowned for its engineering and project-based learning. We hope that our engineering mindsets will be put to good use in Antigua and Barbuda and hopefully inspire others to do the same,” they added.
George and Valero further thanked the late Robert A. Foisie for granting them the opportunity to study at the coveted private university.
The pair also expressed their gratitude to PM Browne for “having the vision to develop the country’s capacity in engineering”.
“Finally, we would like to thank the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for giving such a great opportunity to their fellow citizens.
Robert A. Foisie, a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, was a successful entrepreneur whose generosity made it possible for hundreds of students to attend WPI.
He began his career as an engineer at Hamilton Standard Co. and later served as chief production engineer at Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut.
According to the WPI official page, Foisie was a first-generation college student who received scholarship support when he attended WPI in 1956.
Over the years, he paid that support forward, building a long and generous history of philanthropy at his alma mater focused on undergraduate scholarships. The Foisie Innovation Studio and Foisie Business School are named in honour of Foisie’s philanthropic legacy.
Foisie died suddenly on Monday, June 18, 2018, aged 82.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy