Young world changers: Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet for first time

It was inevitable that Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai

would meet at some point.

Both women are world-renowned for the work they have done in championing very important causes. They met up at the University of Oxford where Malala is an undergraduate student at the institution.

Swede Thunberg is famous for her actions in bringing awareness to the issue of climate change after staging sit-outs which led to a worldwide outcry. Malala gained worldwide fame after being shot by Taliban operatives in 2012 as she campaigned for girls to go to school.

Greta is currently in the UK to participate in protests geared towards bringing change on how the world deals with global warming.

Both uploaded pictures of their meeting to their social media pages with Malala joking, “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.”