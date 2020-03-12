Your genes could be the reason you’re addicted to coffee, study claims

Your genes could be the reason you’re addicted to coffee, study claimsThursday, March 12, 2020
The next time someone judges you for your alcohol and coffee consumption, tell them it’s in your genes-literally.
A new study from the Osaka University and the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences in Japan found that variations in DNA could influence people’s preference in food and drink.
The researchers quizzed more than 160,000 people about their diets before sequencing their genes.
And get this BUZZ Fam, they found ten variations which could influence people’s food and drink preferences.
And they discovered two which might make people more prone to liking alcohol and one linked to drinking more coffee, green tea and milk, and consuming less alcohol.
It also showed that those who eat more fish, vegetables, tofu and soybeans have a variation thought to make them sensitive to meaty or broth-like ‘umami’ flavours.
The findings were published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
What do you make of this study BUZZ Fam?
