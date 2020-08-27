Your granny was right: Honey is good for coughs and colds

Your granny was right: Honey is good for coughs and coldsThursday, August 27, 2020
|
Many Jamaicans
grew up getting some sort of honey remedy for coughs and colds, and now a study
has found that our grannies and parents were on to something.
The popular honey and lime mixture is used by many Jamaicans to get rid of colds. It is a remedy often touted by parents and grandparents as one of the best ways to get rid of a cold.
New research conducted by physicians from Oxford University’s Medical School and Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences is proving that Jamaicans have been on the money for quite some time. The study found that honey was more effective in relieving coughs and colds than over-the-counter drugs that are sometimes more readily available.
“Honey was superior to usual care for the improvement of symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections,” they wrote in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.
Nine of the 14 studies the researchers compiled involved children, and they compared how effective honey was at treating coughs and colds versus the use of popular medicines.
