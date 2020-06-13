Your teen’s mental health could be affected by social distancing

Your teen’s mental health could be affected by social distancingSaturday, June 13, 2020
|
As people around the world try to cope with
the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected 7.6 million people,
experts are now pointing at another effect which many have not considered.
Teens may suffer more than most during this time, at least mentally, being removed from physical encounters with their peers.
The lack of face-to-face interaction may impact their mental health and growth, as social distancing measures are maintained, according to an opinion piece in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal.
The researchers say between 10 and 24 years is a vital period for brain development and developing a sense of self. To that end, restricted social interactions could have negative long-term impacts.
Most countries around the world had introduced stay-at-home orders and other lockdown measures to limit contact and the potential spread of the virus that has killed 426 thousand people.
It is not yet clear if the increasing use of digital technology to stay connected will lessen the negative impact, added co-author Livia Tomova of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
However, she said young people in families with positive relationships may be less affected.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy