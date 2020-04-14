‘You’re my entire world’: Khloe pays tribute to daughter True

‘You’re my entire world’: Khloe pays tribute to daughter TrueTuesday, April 14, 2020
Khloe Kardashian has paid tribute to her “entire world” True on her second birthday.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians heaped praise on her two-year-old daughter—who she has with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson—as she marked her milestone birthday on Sunday (April 12).
Sharing a sweet birthday tribute to True on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! … You are literally my entire world!”
Khloe previously revealed her daughter’s birthday party was just attended by the two of them and her father Tristan.
Giving an update on Instagram, she shared: “Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out. I mean, look at this ice cream parlour from auntie Kiki. She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet.”
