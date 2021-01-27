Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman signs with IMG models

America’s youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman has signed with IMG Models after making a splash at the US presidential inauguration last week.

Gorman will be represented by the renowned agency whose stable includes fashion giants Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bündchen.

IMG will reportedly focus on brand endorsements and editorial opportunities for the 22-year-old.

The Harvard graduate was watched by millions of people across the world as she delivered her powerful piece The Hill We Climbrave reviews.

Her fashions also made an impact as she stepped onto the Capitol stage in a Miuccia Prade yellow double-breasted coat and red satin Prada headband which caught the eyes of everyone watching.

Since her memorable turn at the inauguration, she’s made the media rounds, fielding questions from Anderson Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres.

And if that weren’t enough, her collection The Hill We Climb and Other Poems is sitting comfortably at the top of Amazon’s bestseller list. Talk about a whirlwind ride!