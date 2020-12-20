Yum? Pythons may be heading to Florida menus

Yum? Pythons may be heading to Florida menusSunday, December 20, 2020
|
Pythons may soon be on the menu in Florida if
scientists confirm they are safe to be eaten.
The invasive Burmese python specie is being investigated to see if mercury levels in it make the reptile safe for human consumption.
The move is part of the Python Elimination Program which is designed to get the predatory species out of the Everglades where it poses a serious risk to native wildlife.
The study is being carried out by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health. If the snakes are deemed safe, they could be the latest addition to meals across the state.
Pythons are nonvenomous constrictors, located primarily in south Florida, where they were likely introduced as escaped or released pets three decades ago.
The study is still in its early stages, further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy