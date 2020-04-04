Yup, someone did it! Mother names twin babies Covid and Corona

BUZZ Fam, we know these are serious times and worth taking note of. Yet, who would have thought that people would memorialise the times we’re going through by even naming their child Covid or Corona?

Well, some have speculated of the possibility, but no one thought people would dare commit such a crime against their children.

Meet new-born Covid and his twin sister Corona. They were delivered in the Indian city of Raipur recently.

Their 27-year-old mother explained why they were given the names.

“When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she said. “Indeed, the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names.”

However, she told an Indian news agency that she is open to changing their names in the future.

What do you think, BUZZ Fam? At least Covid’s surname isn’t Nineteen.