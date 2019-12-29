Zac Efron flown to hospital; actor struck by ‘life-threatening’ infection

American actor Zac Efron was rushed to

hospital in Brisbane, Australia after being struck down with an infection

whilst filming a television show in Papua New Guinea.

The Greatest Showman star was filming Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas Day when he reportedly contracted a form of ‘typhoid or similar bacterial’ infection.

Zac had to be rushed to hospital in what was called a life-or-death flight to be treated by medical experts.

The actor was then admitted to the private St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.

After receiving treatment for several days, Zac was given the all-clear to fly back to his California home, Australia’s The Sunday Telegraph reports.

Dr. Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, was unable to comment specifically but did confirm that his team “retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia”.

The new show will follow the 32-year-old actor as he heads to the jungle on a remote island for 21 days and will be “off the grid” with nothing but basic gear and a guide partner.

Zac said: “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

The show is set to air on short-form mobile video platform Quibi, which launches in April, and will also include a horror series from Spielberg called Spielberg’s After Dark and reality courtroom show Chrissy’s Court with Chrissy Teigen.