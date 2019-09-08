Zendaya: Fashion has made me ‘fearless’Sunday, September 08, 2019
|
Zendaya is “more courageous and fearless” because of fashion.
The Euphoria star has credited experimenting with clothing for helping her find out who she is.
Speaking about fashion, she said: “It’s allowed me to just really say, ‘I don’t give an F.’ Fashion has allowed me to really find out who I am and be more courageous and more fearless.”
Zendaya has a new clothing collection for Tommy Hilfiger, and she previously revealed it will make people feel “powerful”.
She said: “The most important thing to me is that these clothes feel timeless, and whoever puts it on feels powerful and confident.”
And The Greatest Showman actress is delighted to have been given “creative control” over all aspects of her collection.
She explained: “When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that Tommy Hilfiger himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough, he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted. He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging.”
